Cindy Whitmarsh: New year, new metabolism workout out

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her New year, new metabolism workout out.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise for an entire minute, 2/3 times.

1. Twisted squat jumps and turn

2. Deadlift into rev lunge & press

3. Burpee climbers

4. Moving goblet squats and press

5. Quick squat & alt elbow to knee

6. Push-up, low lunge & lat press

7. Bridge floor chest press, alt bent knee lifts 8. Ab eccentric leg drops

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com