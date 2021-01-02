Cindy Whitmarsh: New year, new metabolism workout out
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her New year, new metabolism workout out.
Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise for an entire minute, 2/3 times.
1. Twisted squat jumps and turn
2. Deadlift into rev lunge & press
3. Burpee climbers
4. Moving goblet squats and press
5. Quick squat & alt elbow to knee
6. Push-up, low lunge & lat press
7. Bridge floor chest press, alt bent knee lifts 8. Ab eccentric leg drops
For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com