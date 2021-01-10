Cindy Whitmarsh: New Years toned arms work out

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her ‘New year toned arms workout.’

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise 20/30 times, 2/3 times.

1. Running arms & cross punch

2. Around the world & press

3. Down dog push-ups

4. Kneeling shoulder tap and curl

5. Plank walk to arm walking

6. Push-up and shoulder tap

7. V sit to corner presses

8. Bridge fly, press to skull crushers

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com