Cindy Whitmarsh: No equipment needed legs day!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Join KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh in an explosive leg workout – no equipment needed!

Perform each exercise 20-30 reps, 2-3 times:

1. Split Jack to low squats

2. Front alt lunge, jump squat, alt rev lunge

3. Pulse 3x curtsy lunges to knee lift

4. Side lunge push off to knee pull

5. Split lunge plyo jumps

6. Supine alt Glute raise on toes

7. Supine s. Leg Glute raise and leg drop

8. Side lying straight leg tap front/back