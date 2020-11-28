Cindy Whitmarsh: Post Thanksgiving Calorie Burner





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her Post-Thanksgiving calorie burn workout.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times.

1. Lateral high knees & hold

2. Plea squat heel raise

3. Hop scotch

4. Lunge push off back kick

5. Moving tap downs

6. Lunges around the world

7. Long jump burpee back peddle

8. Side plank rotations & switch

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com