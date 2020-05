Cindy Whitmarsh: Quarantine body weight workout

Fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to share her “Quarantine body weight only workout!”

Perform each exercise 20/30 reps 2/3 times:

1. Long jump push back

2. Side lunge heel digs

3. Reverse lunge knee drive

4. V up toe taps

5. Spiderman push-ups

6. Plank shoulder taps/leg lifts

7. Hamstring walk outs

8. Straight leg crunches