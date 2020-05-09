Cindy Whitmarsh: Quarantined fun family fitness and bonding

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Morning San Diego fitness expert, Cindy Whitmarsh, talked about the fun sports and activities families can do to stay active.

1. Make regular card and board games physical:

– Playing cards fitness game

– Spell your name Fitness game

– Board games creative fitness challenge

2.Fun family walks and hikes:

– Stop at every block and do an exercise like 10 push-ups, 10 squats, 10 jumping jacks.

– Take turns having each person lied and add exercises like walking lunges, side lunges, hopping, short sprints.

3. Ways to incorporate younger kids type exercises or games:

– water balloon fights

– speed scavenger hunt

– tag

– Leg wrestling

4. Fitness video games and active apps:

– Wii sport

– Dancing video games

– Create active or dancing Tik toks