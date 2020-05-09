Cindy Whitmarsh: Quarantined fun family fitness and bonding

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Morning San Diego fitness expert, Cindy Whitmarsh, talked about the fun sports  and activities families can do to stay active.

1. Make regular card and board games physical:
– Playing cards fitness game
– Spell your name Fitness game
– Board games creative fitness challenge

2.Fun family walks and hikes:
– Stop at every block and do an exercise like 10 push-ups, 10 squats, 10 jumping jacks.
– Take turns having each person lied and add exercises like walking lunges, side lunges, hopping, short sprints.

3. Ways to incorporate younger kids type exercises or games:
– water balloon fights
– speed scavenger hunt
– tag
– Leg wrestling

4. Fitness video games and active apps:
– Wii sport
– Dancing video games
– Create active or dancing Tik toks

