Cindy Whitmarsh: Red Carpet Ready Body Burn

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her ‘Red Carpet Ready body burn.’

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times.

1. Moving Skaters/Jack back

2. Double curtsy/lat raise

3. Moving lat leaps/quick feet back

4. Alt side lunge/biceps

5. Long jump Burpee/sumo back

6. Plyo lunges/biceps

7. Mountain climbers/plank rose

8. Climb the rope into bicycles

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com