Cindy Whitmarsh: Red Carpet Ready Body Burn
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her ‘Red Carpet Ready body burn.’
Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times.
1. Moving Skaters/Jack back
2. Double curtsy/lat raise
3. Moving lat leaps/quick feet back
4. Alt side lunge/biceps
5. Long jump Burpee/sumo back
6. Plyo lunges/biceps
7. Mountain climbers/plank rose
8. Climb the rope into bicycles
For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com