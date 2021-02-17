Cindy Whitmarsh: Sexy arms and abs workout
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her sexy arms and abs workout.
Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times.
1. Dumbbell core swings
2. Torso twist and punch
3. V sit punches
4. Skull crusher crunch & press
5. Side plank press and rotate
6. Push-up pike & toe tap
7. Arm walking to cross taps
8. Dolphin push-up, opposite arm & leg reach
For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com