Cindy Whitmarsh: Sexy arms and abs workout

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her sexy arms and abs workout.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times.

1. Dumbbell core swings

2. Torso twist and punch

3. V sit punches

4. Skull crusher crunch & press

5. Side plank press and rotate

6. Push-up pike & toe tap

7. Arm walking to cross taps

8. Dolphin push-up, opposite arm & leg reach

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com