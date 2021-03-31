Cindy Whitmarsh: Slim body boot camp

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her slim body boot camp workout.

Whitmarsh suggests repeat each exercise for an entire minute, 2/3 times.

1. Quick feet to Burpee

2. Round kicks

3. Alternating lunges to jump squat

4. Walk out to mountain climbers

5. Push up and roll

6. Plank walk to shoulder taps

7. Double side knee tucks to plank jacks 8. Reverse crunch to alternating leg drops

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com