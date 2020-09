Cindy Whitmarsh: Slimmer Thighs Workout

KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her Slimmer thighs workout.

Perform each exercise 20 to 30 reps, 2/3 times.

1. 4 hop squats

2. Pulsing squat to rev lunge pulse

3. Burpee low squat hold

4. Double curtsy pulse

5. Curtsy into side kick

6. S. Lunge into floor touch kick back

7. Side lunge push off

pulse

8. Kneeling around the world