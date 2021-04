Cindy Whitmarsh: Stability Ball Body Blast

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her “Stability Ball Body Blast” workout.

1. Flys to sit ups

2. Glute lift/triceps ext

3. Rear delt hyper ext

4. Roll out pushups

5. Twisting crunches

6. Glute flutter kicks

7. Ball transfers

8. Wind shield wipers

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com