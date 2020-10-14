Cindy Whitmarsh: Stability Ball Body Shred





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her ‘Stability ball body shred’ workout.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise 20 to 30 times and repeat the workout 2 to 3 times.

1. Elevated lunge & curl

2. Alt Chess press & glute raise

3. Straight arm crunch & knee tap

4. Roll out, push-up,shld tap

5. Prone flutter kicks

6. Single leg running man

7. Angled straight arm/leg reaches

8. Straight leg twisted ball drops

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com