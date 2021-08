Cindy Whitmarsh: Standing only at home abs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cindy Whitmarsh, KUSI Fitness Expert, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her Standing only at home abs workout.

Whitmarsh suggests you perform each exercise 20/30 breaths, 2/3 times.

1. Skaters

2. Twist to knee pull

3. Marching super 8 swing

4. Overhead circles

5. Cross body swing

6. Standing side bends

7. Standing cross toe taps

8. Standing cat cow