Cindy Whitmarsh: Summer workout for kids at home

KUSI Fitness Expert, Cindy Whitmarsh, joined Good Morning San Diego to share a summer workout for kids at home.

Have your kids do each exercise for 30 seconds two or three times a day.

1. jumping jacks

2. hi knees

3. Side shuffle touches

4. Dog squat

5. Soup can biceps shoulder press

6. Bear crawl into crab walk

7. Plank lateral reaches

8. Sit up and clap