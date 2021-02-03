Cindy Whitmarsh: Total Body Shred Workout
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her ‘Total Body Shred’ workout.
Whitmarsh suggests to perform each exercise for 1 minute, 2-3 times each.
1. Long jump, Burpee & Jump back
2. Plank lateral running
3. Shuffle & squat press
4. Plea turn & press
5. Low Squat & deadlifts
6. Lateral squatting & front press
7. Mountain climbers into rows
8. Reverse crunch leg extension
For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com