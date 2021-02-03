Cindy Whitmarsh: Total Body Shred Workout





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her ‘Total Body Shred’ workout.

Whitmarsh suggests to perform each exercise for 1 minute, 2-3 times each.

1. Long jump, Burpee & Jump back

2. Plank lateral running

3. Shuffle & squat press

4. Plea turn & press

5. Low Squat & deadlifts

6. Lateral squatting & front press

7. Mountain climbers into rows

8. Reverse crunch leg extension

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com