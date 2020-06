Cindy Whitmarsh: Train like an athlete workout

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her “train like an athlete” workout.

Repeat each exercise 1 minute/2,3 times:

1. Star drill

2. Ladder drills

3. 2 jump walk out push-up

4. Low squat dumbbell raise

5. Snatch to burpee

6. Dumbbell skier swings

7. Bear position rows

8. Box jumps