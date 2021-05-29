Tank top arms workout with Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Summer is swiftly approaching and we couldn’t get in shape fast enough.

Thankfully, KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to train viewers on her tank top arms workout.

Cindy was joined by her daughter and fitness model Kendall Whitmarsh, and son, Gavin.

Tank top arms workout:

Perform each exercise 15/20 reps, 3/2 times.

1. Angled pull backs

2. Rear delt pulls

3. Shoulder punches

4. Chest flys

5. Biceps to sky punch

6. Arm walking and reach

7. Walk the plank

8. Dip pulsing