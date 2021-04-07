Cindy Whitmarsh: Upper Body Slim Down
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her Upper Body Slim Down.
Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise 15/20 reps, 2/3 times.
1. Cross punch to hammer curls and press
2. Cross body curl to around the world shoulders
3. Balancing rear delt raise two row & kick back
4. Plank row and press
5. Plank walk to forearm dolphin push-up
6. Arm walk to shoulder taps
7. Triceps dips pulses
8. Supine chess fly to skull crushers
For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com