Cindy Whitmarsh: Upper Body Slim Down

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her Upper Body Slim Down.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise 15/20 reps, 2/3 times.

1. Cross punch to hammer curls and press

2. Cross body curl to around the world shoulders

3. Balancing rear delt raise two row & kick back

4. Plank row and press

5. Plank walk to forearm dolphin push-up

6. Arm walk to shoulder taps

7. Triceps dips pulses

8. Supine chess fly to skull crushers

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com