Cindy Whitmarsh: Weightlifting to create a lean body

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her weightlifting to create a lean body workout.

Perform each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times.

1. Step up with biceps curls

2. Elevated lunge with lateral raise

3. Deep squat shoulder press

4. Plié squat external rotation

5. One arm row into kick back

6. Chest flies with leg drops

7. Skull crusher leg switches

8. Double bicycle pump