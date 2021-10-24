Cindy Whitmarsh’s body shaping interval workout

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Get ahead of the holiday weight gain with KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh’s body shaping interval workout.

Cindy was joined by her daughter, Fitness Model Kendall Whitmarsh, to demonstrate the workout.

Perform each of the cardio exercises for an entire minute.

Perform the body shaping exercises 20-30 reps, two to three times.

1. Long jump, jack back

2. Alt lunge, biceps to shoulder press

3. Touchdown squat jumps

4. Deadlifts to upright rows

5. 180 jumps

6. Push-up to alt Glute raise

7. Climbers to plank jacks

8. Bicycles to straight leg reaches