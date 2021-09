Cindy Whitmarsh’s cardio core work out

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI’s Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh brings us an explosive cardio core work out.

Follow along at home!

Perform all cardio exercises for an entire minute, perform core exercises 20/30 reps, 2/3 times:

1. Jack & punch

2. Stability ball cross crunch

3. Repeater knee & jump

4. Russian twist

5. 3 plyo torso twist

6. Roll in & pike

7. Front, side knee pulls

8. Kneeling roll outs