Cindy Whitmarsh’s Cardio Core Workout with Step 360

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Boost your energy and melt body fat with KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh.

Follow along at home to the Cardio Core Workout with Step 360!

Repeat each exercise for 45 seconds, 2-3 times:

1. Squat Shimmy, jump down Burpee

2. Burpee press

3. Step overs and touch

4. Side knee push off

5. 2 repeater & 2 jack

6. Step knee leap & touch

7. Toe taps to climbers

8. Arm walking, split Jack and jump