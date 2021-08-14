Cindy Whitmarsh’s killer metabolism booster

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh was joined by Fitness Model Michele LaRocque on Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate a “killer metabolism booster.”

Perform the cardio exercises for 1 minute, weighted exercises 20-30 reps, 2-3 times.

1. Long jump burpee, sumo back

2. Plea to full moon shoulders

3. Plyo lunges to toe tap

4. Squat biceps, press to alt lunges

5. Two Jack two punches

6. Balance row to kick back

7. High knee tabs to alt lunges

8. Glute raise to fly and crunch