Cindy Whitmarsh’s workout to burn belly fat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh, joined by fitness models Kathy Babcock and Michele LaRocque, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to show viewers how to burn the belly fat this summer.

Fat burn belly burner:

Perform each exercise 20/30 reps, two to three times.

1. Quick feet cross punch

2. Cross body crunch

3. Repeater, squat jump

4. Russian twist

5. Burpee, twisted climbers

6. Single leg running man

7. Three Plyo, torso reach

8. Kneeling roll outs