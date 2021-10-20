Circumstantial evidence can establish who the killer was, says Criminal Defense Attorney Paul Pfingst

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While investigators, friends, family, and volunteers continue looking for missing mother of three Maya Millete, police arrested the husband, Larry Millete, from their Chula Vista home late Tuesday morning.

The Chula Vista Police Department and San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan held a press conference Tuesday afternoon in which they address Larry’s arrest and revealed a wealth of information gathered from investigations.

But without a body found, folks are left wondering if the current evidence is enough for the case.

Paul Pfingst, Criminal Defense Attorney of Higgs Fletcher & Mack, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the strength of the evidence.

Pfingst explained that this was what they call a “no body case,” and that such cases come up more frequently than one might think.

In such cases, the circumstantial evidence establishes who the killer was, Pfingst said.

Pfingst explained that the evidence heard from the press conference sounds compelling against a jury.