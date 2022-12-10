City activates Inclement Weather Shelter Program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego in partnership with the San Diego Housing Commission activated the Inclement Weather Shelter Program for those experiencing homelessness on Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-forties over the chilly weekend, and the emergency housing will remain available pending nightly weather forecasts.

Father Joe’s Villages, the Joan Kroc Center, and the Paul Mirabile Center all put out extra bedding for those in need.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live with details.