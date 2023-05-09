City announces safe sleeping site to open in July





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – District 3 City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn has been advocating for safe sleeping sites for over a year, a dream that has finally become a reality.

Safe sleeping sites are open spaces specifically reserved for the unsheltered to utilize in order to keep sidewalk access available. These spaces, in this case, are equipped with security and bathroom amenities. One will be located at the City Maintenance Yard at 20th and B streets and is expected to open in July. The second site

will be at the “O” Lot south of the Naval Medical Center on the edge of Balboa Park and is estimated to be open in October.

Councilmember Whitburn issued the following statement regarding the development.

“I have persistently championed the creation of safe sleeping sites because they will reduce the

number of people living in encampments on our sidewalks.

Today’s announcement that San Diego will open two safe sleeping sites is an important milestone

for our city. The establishment of these sites is a win-win approach for people experiencing

homelessness and our neighborhoods. With safe sleeping sites, people living outdoors will have a safer, healthier alternative to living in

encampments. They will have security, bathrooms, meals, and connections to services. As people

move to safe sleeping sites instead of tents on the sidewalks, it will improve the quality of life in

our neighborhoods as well. I have spoken to people who are tired of living in squalor on the sidewalk and want to be in a

better place but don’t want to go into an enclosed shelter. They have told me they will happily

move to a safe sleeping site with bathrooms, security, meals, and services.

Today’s announcement is a critical component of my two-part initiative which pairs the addition

of safe sleeping sites with my ordinance prohibiting encampments on public property. Having

additional safe options for people experiencing homelessness, including safe sleeping sites,

congregate or non-congregate shelters, and supportive housing options enables us to restrict

encampments where it is unsafe and unhealthy, such as on sidewalks or in canyons.

I thank Mayor Gloria for his unprecedented efforts to reduce homelessness. By investing in this

safe sleeping program, we will ensure that hundreds of people who are homeless will have an

option that is safer and healthier than encampments on the streets.”

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live with details on the Safe Sleeping Project. (Below) Councilmember Whitburn joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards joined to discuss the initiative and how it will impact the local homeless population in Downtown, San Diego.