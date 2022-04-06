City apologizes for lack of community outreach on controversial street design in Mira Mesa

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – A representative from the City of San Diego apologized in a Mira Mesa Town Council meeting Monday about the way the city implemented the new one-way, two lane roads just installed along Gold Coast Drive in Mira Mesa last week.

The lanes feature two dashed, advisory bike lanes on either side and one main road in the middle for two lanes of traffic.

However, residents say they’re still concerned about safety along that road.

Jeff Stevens, Mira Mesa Community Planning Group Chair, noted that it was good to hear the City’s rationale for the new lanes, but that they could have done more.

“I would have liked to have hear a little more acknowledgement that they might actually do something because they basically apologized for not informing us, but not for having any second thoughts about the design,” Stevens said.

The transportation department has halted all similar projects in the City but for now, Gold Coast Drive will remain as it is, pending review.