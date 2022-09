City appoints new permanent Chief Operating Officer

SAM DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has a new, permanent Chief Operating Officer.

City Council appointed Eric Dargan following a national search and the review of nearly 200 candidates.

Dargan currently serves as the COO of the Houston Public Works Department. He will now oversee all city departments and implement Mayor Todd Gloria’s plans to boost the city’s efforts on infrastructure, housing and homelessness.