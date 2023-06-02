City Attorney issues 20-page legal analysis of Unsafe Camping Ordinance





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The proposed Unsafe Camping Ordinance would prohibit encampments in certain areas like transit centers, parks, and schools. This ordinance would partner with the proposed Safe Sleeping Program, creating locations across the city for the homeless to camp near restrooms, service provider representatives, and wash stations.

The legislation is set to go before City Council for a vote on June 13.

A copy of the City Attorney’s 20-page memorandum to Todd Gloria and San Diego City Councilmembers in response the proposed Unsafe Camping Ordinance can be found here.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live with details.