City cashes in climate credits to cut down on gas bills

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDG&E residential gas customers will receive $43.40 back on their February gas bill as a form of early distribution of the state’s climate credits. Customers will also receive $60.70 off their March electricity bill.

The city’s legislators agree these “refunds”, or cash-ins on the state’s climate credits, are not a long-term solution to record high gas prices.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by former city attorney Mike Aguirre to discuss legislators’ attempts to quell outrage at recent gas prices.