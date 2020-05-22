City championship between SDSU and USD put on pause

We still don’t know if the college basketball season will start on time, or with fans in the stands. A sign of hope is the Division I council approving voluntary workouts on college campuses for basketball and football, starting in June.

But whenever basketball begins, it won’t include San Diego State taking on USD for the City Championship. That contract will not be renewed after 22 straight contests between the two.

Between the demands of the Aztecs conference schedule, and a potential new dancing partner in UC San Diego, SDSU is leaving the rivalry behind.