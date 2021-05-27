City Council approves Home Depot in Mission Valley despite resident concern

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Council has voted to approve Mission Valley’s first Home Depot store, overriding qualms raised by residents and nearby property owners about increased traffic congestion in an already crowded neighborhood.

The City Council voted 8-1, with Vivian Moreno throwing in the only “no” vote.

Councilmember Raul Campillo of District 7, where Mission Valley is located, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss his decision.

Campillo answered that the Home Depot placement would reduce vehicle miles traveled and give hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales tax revenue and property tax revenue towards the city and school districts.

Councilmember Campillo added that the placement would also lift the burden from other Home Depot stores so they can run more efficiently.