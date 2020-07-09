City Council candidate Joe Leventhal announces formation of Veterans Advisory Committee

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Council District 5 candidate, Joe Leventhal, has formed the Veterans Advisory Committee to counsel his campaign on important issues facing local military members, veterans, and their families.

Leventhal partnered with his former opponent, Patrick Batten, to get this committee started. Batten is a Marine veteran who withdrew from the race for District 5 and then endorsed Leventhal before the March primary.

Joe Leventhal’s campaign supplied KUSI News with the following press release detailing the program.

(San Diego, CA) – Joe Leventhal, candidate for City Council District 5, today announced the formation of a Veterans Advisory Committee to counsel his campaign on important issues facing San Diego military members, veterans, and their families. The committee will be spearheaded by Patrick Batten, a Marine veteran and former candidate for City Council in District 5. Batten withdrew from the race and endorsed Leventhal prior to March’s primary. The committee has broad support and includes Army, Navy, and Marine veterans, officers, and currently enlisted servicemen and women. “I’m proud to have veterans on board, advising me and my campaign on the issues impacting San Diego veterans and their families,” said Leventhal. “Particularly with the high number of veterans in District 5, my job as a City Councilman will be to listen to the needs of this community and respond with action. There can be no better time than when we celebrate Independence Day to start a conversation with these brave men and women to ensure their voices are heard in our city.” “I am honored to work with other veterans to create this advisory committee and provide a voice for veterans within the City of San Diego,” Batten said. “The members will provide Joe with insight and knowledge through their experience and actions about the difficult issues San Diego’s veterans are facing today.” The 5th District includes the communities of Black Mountain Ranch, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Miramar Ranch North, Rancho Bernardo, Scripps Ranch, Rancho Peñasquitos, Sabre Springs, San Pasqual, and Torrey Highlands. The District’s registration is nearly evenly split between Republicans, Independents, and Democrats. To learn more about Joe and his campaign for City Council, District 5, visit www.JoeForSanDiego.com