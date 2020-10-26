City Council candidate Joe Leventhal receives endorsement from San Diego Jewish World

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – – San Diego Jewish World this week announced its endorsement of Joe Leventhal for San Diego City Council District 5. Founded in 2009, San Diego Jewish World is a publication that covers Jewish-interest news and cultural affairs in the San Diego community.

“I think it is simultaneously in the best interest of the Jewish community and the city population at large to elect Joe Leventhal,” San Diego Jewish World editor Don Harrison wrote in the publication’s endorsement.

“Joe’s input during City Council hearings may lead to intelligent debate and compromises on such important issues facing San Diego as responses to the coronavirus pandemic; providing affordable housing both for low income and middle income families; finding workable, humane solutions to homelessness in San Diego; and dealing with a myriad of racial justice issues facing our city, all the while assuring the smooth ongoing functioning of police, fire, lifeguards, city streets, zoning, planning, parks and recreation, and other departments of the city government,” Harrison continued.

This is not the first endorsement Leventhal has received from a major organization in the community. Some notable endorsements of Leventhal are from San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, all four Republican County Supervisors, and all three Republican city councilmembers have endorsed Joe Leventhal.

Joe Leventhal is a lawyer, business owner, and UCSD alumnus who is campaigning on bringing pro-business policies to the San Diego City Council if elected.

Leventhal believes helping businesses recover from the economic devastation brought by the coronavirus pandemic is vital to the recovery of our region.

For more information on Joe Leventhal’s campaign, visit: www.JoeForSanDiego.com