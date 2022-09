City Council considers raising price of water in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the coming year San Diegans may be made to pay up to 3% more for running water. Tuesday, Sept. 20 San Diego City Council voted on whether or not to move forward with rate increases.

A rate hike could be the second time in the last two years the price for water could go up.

