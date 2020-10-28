City Council District 1 candidate Joe LaCava wants to get rid of inconsistent COVID regulations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council District 1 seat is up for grabs this year as current Councilmember Barbara Bry is now running to become Mayor of San Diego.

Democrats Joe LaCava and Will More are campaigning against each other to replace Bry, and represent the district that covers much of the coastline, from La Jolla to Del Mar.

LaCava told KUSI News he is running because, “now, more than ever, District 1 needs a Councilmember who understands how the city functions and knows how to produce results for constituents. With an uncertain budgetary outlook, we need someone with proven experience navigating City Hall in order to deliver results for residents, property owners, and businesses. After 15 years as a community leader and advocate, I am ready to be the consensus-builder who will ensure that the City continues keeping our communities safe, while delivering quality neighborhood services.”

