City Council District 1 candidate Will Moore on final campaign push





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council District 1 seat is up for grabs this year as current Councilmember Barbara Bry is now running to become Mayor of San Diego.

Democrats Joe LaCava and Will Moore are campaigning against each other to replace Bry, and represent the district that covers much of the coastline, from La Jolla to Del Mar.

Democratic Candidate Will Moore was joined KUSI to talk about his campaign.

The district includes the communities of Carmel Valley, Del Mar Heights, Del Mar Mesa, Pacific Highlands Ranch, La Jolla, Torrey Hills, Torrey Pines, University City, and the University of California, San Diego campus.

For more info: www.mooreforsandiego.com