City Council holds special meeting on COVID-19 policy for San Diego City employees





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Monday, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman gives us the inside on this special meeting right before the vaccine mandate deadline. Hundreds of San Diego City employees including police officers, firefighters, lifeguards, and civilian employees, face termination if they do not meet the COVID-19 regulations.

This special meeting was held virtually and their agenda included a hearing and discussion of a resolution with the San Diego Police Officers association on the COVID-19 policy mandate for San Diego City employees.

