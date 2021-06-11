City Council may strip away $10 million from the San Diego Police Department budget





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On June 14th, the San Diego City Council will meet to vote on the 2022 budget, including whether or not to strip away another $10 million from what Mayor Todd Gloria budgeted for the SDPD.

The San Diego Police Foundation says you can call the move “defunding, reimagining, or redesigning police, it spells disaster for the city.”

They are now asking the community to speak up and support our law enforcement.

President & CEO of the San Diego Police Foundation, Sara Napoli, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to urge San Diegans to speak out and voice their support for preserving SDPD’s budget.

The City Council Budget Review Committee meeting will be held June 14, at 9:00 AM.

To Zoom into the meeting to comment live: https://sandiego.zoomgov.com/j/1601405223