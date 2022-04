City Council meets to discuss the purchase of Ash Street property

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a closed door meeting Tuesday, the San Diego City Council met to discuss the future of the controversial Ash Street property.

That building is also the former headquarters for SDG&E.

Former City Attorney Mike Aguirre joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to break down the complex issue and to discuss what was said during the San Diego City Council meeting.