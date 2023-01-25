City Council shoots down Gloria’s City Core Revitalization Proposal, for now





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council decided against moving forward with Mayor Todd Gloria’s City Core Revitalization proposal.

The proposal sought to fix up City Hall, the Civil Center Plaza, and the Infamous Ash Street Property.

President and CEO Bill Roper of the Roper Capital Company says the city should leave it to leave it to private developers to get the job done. In an opinion-editorial in the San Diego Union Tribune, Roper wrote, “I applaud the San Diego City Council for its refusal to move forward with Mayor Todd Gloria’s City Core Revitalization group recommendation to hire a consultant to advise on a large, public-private, city core development. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said it best the other day: “Let’s tap the brakes.”

Roper joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details of the proposal and why it was likely shot down.

Roper’s op-ed can be read in full, here.

KUSI News made a correction to this article, San Diego City Council did not vote on Todd Gloria’s City Core Revitalization proposal. They did not move forward with the issue. The error was not editorial.

