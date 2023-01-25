City Council shoots down Gloria’s City Core Revitalization Proposal





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council voted against Mayor Todd Gloria’s City Core Revitalization proposal.

The proposal sought to fix up City Hall, the Civil Center Plaza, and the Infamous Ash Street Property.

President and CEO Bill Roper of the Roper Capital Company says the city should leave it to leave it to private developers to get the job done. Roper joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details of the proposal and why it was likely shot down.