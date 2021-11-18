City Council to allow shops to choose parking spots for customers and staff

BANKERS HILL (KUSI) – Parking at San Diego businesses could soon look drastically different after San Diego City Council unanimously approved a policy allowing shops to choose how many spots they provide for customers and staff.

Jan 1., 2022 is when the policy will be put into effect.

Businesses near mass transit or in highly populated areas are allowed to decide how much parking they want to provide for customers and staff.

They can also use that area for more retail or outdoor dining space.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was live in Bankers Hill with more details.