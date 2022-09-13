City Council to vote on Midway Rising for Sports Arena redevelopment





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council is set to vote on the Mayor’s recommendation for the redevelopment project in the Midway neighborhood on Tuesday Sept. 13.

Mayor Todd Gloria’s pick of developers, Zephyr Partners (who titled their project “Midway Rising”), received criticism prior to the upcoming vote for reportedly failing to disclose several lawsuits and a federal tax lien prior to their bid. Mayor Todd Gloria has also come under scrutiny for the pick for failing to properly vet Zephyr, a company that allegedly made contributions to his campaign during San Diego’s last mayoral race.

