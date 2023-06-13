San Diego City Council to vote on proposed Unsafe Camping Ordinance Tuesday, June 13





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Council is set to vote on the proposed Unsafe Camping Ordinance on Tuesday.

The Ordinance would make it illegal to camp on public property when shelter space is available. It would also permanently ban encampments near schools, parks, public transit stations, daycare centers, and other sensitive community areas.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina sat down with Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, who authored the proposed ordinance.

Later on “Good Evening San Diego”, Attorney Maria Severson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the legality of the ordinance and how it could impact officers’ abilities to relocate the homeless.