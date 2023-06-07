City Council to vote on Unsafe Camping Ordinance next week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Councilmember Stephen Whitburn (San Diego, District 3) proposed the Unlicensed Camping Ordinance earlier this year, prohibiting encampments near schools, parks, and libraries and prohibiting encampments entirely when shelter space is available.

This ordinance would coincide with the Safe Sleeping Program, creating safe spaces near the city where the homeless can camp in close access to bathrooms, wash stations, and security.

The ordinance, retitled the Unsafe Camping Ordinance when San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria added his support, is set to go before City Council for a vote in the coming weeks.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live in Downtown where several homeless admitted they were in favor of the plan to relocate to safe sleeping spaces.