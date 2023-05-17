City Council votes to sue SeaWorld over $12 million in unpaid rent
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego will move forward with a lawsuit against SeaWorld over their unpaid rent, City Council confirmed via vote on Tuesday.
SeaWorld owes $12 million in back rent which the theme park failed to pay during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Attorney Mara Elliott said in a public statement that, “SeaWorld seems to believe that San Diego taxpayers should absorb its debts and liabilities…SeaWorld’s greed and arrogance are offensive, and the City will hold it accountable.”