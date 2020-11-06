City Councilman Joe Lacava discusses big election day win





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Newly elected city councilman Joe LaCava joined KUSI News to discuss his big win and once again share with voters how he plans to accomplish his top priorities while serving on City Council.

LaCava will be serving District 1, which covers a lot of San Diego’s Northern Coastlines, from La Jolla to Del Mar.

Councilman LaCava will be working with a Democrat supermajority and a Democrat Mayor, something San Diego hasn’t seen before.