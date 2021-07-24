City Councilman proposed lifetime benefits to retired police dogs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate proposed that the city provide lifetime benefits to retired police dogs.

“I am requesting a cost analysis for providing lifelong maintenance, veterinary care, and benefits for retired San Diego Police Department K-9s. These dogs are faithful public servants, and countless lives have been saved and preserved due to their efforts,” stated Councilmember Chris Cate.

Current policy requires ongoing medical care and expenses for the retired K-9s borne by the adopting handler.